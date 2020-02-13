Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, rain continues overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy, overcast and rain continues overnight Monday. Lows in the high 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler by the lake. High: 45, Low: 34

Wednesday: Chance of rain and wintry mix in morning. High: 52, Low: 42

Thursday: Warm with showers likely. High: 62, Low: 34

Friday: Windy with plenty of sun. High: 44, Low: 39

Saturday: Cool, lake breeze. High: 39, Low: 33

Sunday: Some clouds, colder by lake. High: 42, Low: 31

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 54, Low: 42



