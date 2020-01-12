Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, snow between 2-5 inches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area can expect high winds and snow to reach between 2 to 5 inches Saturday night. Lows in the lower 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 31, Low: 27

Monday: Slightly cloudy, mild. High: 39, Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, drizzle. High: 43, Low: 22

Wednesday: Overcast with rain turning to snow late. High: 40, Low: 26

Thursday: Cold, dry. High: 29, Low: 26

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow late. High: 34, Low: 32

Saturday: Wintry mix early. High: 35, Low: 12



