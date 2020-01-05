Chicago AccuWeather: Windy Sunday with flurries, drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy Sunday with flurries and drizzle expected. Highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Windy, with flurries and drizzle. High: 43, Low: 27: Sunny and quiet. High: 40, Low: 28: Partly cloudy, light scattered snow. High: 37, Low: 16: Sunny, cold and blustery. High: 29, Low: 24: Partly cloudy, rain. High: 46, Low: 38: Cloudy, with showers early. High: 45, Low: 25: Cloudy, cool. High: 34, Low: 27