Chicago AccuWeather: Windy Sunday with flurries, drizzle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy Sunday with flurries and drizzle expected. Highs in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Windy, with flurries and drizzle. High: 43, Low: 27

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 40, Low: 28

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, light scattered snow. High: 37, Low: 16

Wednesday: Sunny, cold and blustery. High: 29, Low: 24

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain. High: 46, Low: 38

Friday: Cloudy, with showers early. High: 45, Low: 25

Saturday: Cloudy, cool. High: 34, Low: 27



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
