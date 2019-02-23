WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy Sunday with gusts topping 50 mph

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Extremely windy with some snow in the morning. Wind gusts are expected to top 50 mph.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 35, Low: 9

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 23, Low: 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 24, Low: 21

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 33, Low: 19

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 28, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 36, Low: 27

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 29, Low: 11

