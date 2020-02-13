Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Windy with a few showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy with a few showers Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Windy with a few showers. High: 82, Low: 59

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 79, Low: 60

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 81, Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny, showers early, cooler. High: 68, Low: 50

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 51

Monday: Sunny, dry, mild. High: 73, Low: 52

Tuesday: Sunny, slightly warmer. High: 78, Low: 60


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strong, fast storms move through Chicago area downing trees, power lines
City, mayor tighten reins on Chicago police rule-breakers
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Couple claims CPD officer attacked them leaving Brickyard Mall after filming violent arrest
Joliet Mayor says he will not step down after confrontation with protestor
Dick Johnson, longtime Chicago news reporter and anchor, has died
Men imitate George Floyd's killing during Black Lives Matter protest
Show More
2 hospitalized in critical condition after Albany Park carbon monoxide leak
Initiative helps Black-owned businesses after looting, coronavirus
Chicago faces projected to have $700M budget shortfall, Mayor Lightfoot says
'Mother of Englewood,' Clara Kirk's legacy lives on
Veteran officer named Merrillville's first African-American police chief
More TOP STORIES News