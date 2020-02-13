Chicago AccuWeather: Windy with with some afternoon sun Thursday

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Windy and rainy early. High: 56, Low: 42
Friday: Sunny and dry, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 46
Saturday: Sunny, warm with evening sprinkles. High: 74, Low: 55
Sunday: Sunny, pleasant, light rain to the south. High: 68, Low: 42
Monday: Sunny, cooler and dry. High: 56, Low: 39
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 62, Low: 46
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, periods of rain. High: 56, Low: 45
