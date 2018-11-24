WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Winter storm warning in effect for Sunday into Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A winter storm warning has been issued for Sunday through early Monday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Rain to snow. High: 37, Low: 25

Monday: Morning snow showers. High: 29, Low: 16

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 24, Low: 12

Wednesday: Flurries. High: 26, Low: 19

Thursday: Cold. High: 33, Low: 28

Friday: Drizzle early. High: 36, Low: 32

Saturday: Rain and snow. High: 41, Low: 37


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Winter Storm Warning issued for areas north, west of Chicago
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
VIDEO: Gargantuan waterspout towers over coast in Italy
Fun facts about the North Pole
More Weather
Top Stories
Winter Storm Warning issued for areas north, west of Chicago
Mike Ditka improving after suffering heart attack this week, agent says
Security guard killed by police laid to rest
Stranger returns lost wallet with $40 extra inside
Small Business Saturday kicks off holiday season for local retailers
Memorial held for slain CPD officer Samuel Jimenez
Mother of slain teenager turns grief into hope with coat drive
'Bedazzled' pigeon found in Arizona reunited with owner
Show More
Man stabs elderly couple's dog
Wrong text leads to special Thanksgiving tradition
Incoming Mexican government denies it had deal to host US asylum-seekers
4 injured in Lower Wacker crash
Protesters march through Alabama mall after officer shoots wrong suspect
More News