WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning in effect overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 3 p.m. Friday for much of the Chicago area. The Winter Storm Warning expires Saturday at noon. Heavy snow and 20-35 mph winds are expected.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning in effect until noon. Windy, blustery snow. High: 26, Low: 13

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 17, Low: 5

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 15, Low: 15

Tuesday: Wintry mix to snow will fall. High: 38, Low: 16
Wednesday: Snow showers. High: 22, Low: 10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 25, Low: 11

Friday: Light snow. High: 23, Low: 8

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LATEST LIVE TRACK: Snowstorm could dump 3-9 inches; Winter Storm Warning in effect
Chicago's top 5 biggest snowstorms
Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing
LATEST LIVE TRACK: Snowstorm could dump 3-9 inches; Winter Storm Warning in effect
MLK breakfast boycotted by many; aldermen express outrage
11-year-old boy starts college
Dog makes daily trip to butcher for 10 years
What we know about the Americans killed in ISIS blast
Former head of Maryville Academy investigated for sexual abuse allegations
Mom charged after toddler in car seat falls out of moving car
Show More
Man found dead in hotel bathroom after killing wife at church
Hundreds mourn Illinois state trooper fatally struck in Northbrook
Sledding hills across Chicago and the suburbs
Woman returns missing $8K to limo crash widow
More News