CHICAGO (WLS) --Winter Storm Watch starts at 3 p.m. and snow arrives later afternoon. Highs around 30.
Friday: AccuWeather Alert: Snow starts in the evening. High: 29, Low: 26
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert: Morning snow. High: 26, Low: 15
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 17, Low: 5
Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 19, Low: 18
Tuesday: Wintry mix to snow will fall. High: 30, Low: 19
Wednesday: Snow showers. High: 22, Low: 11
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 17, Low: 9
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.