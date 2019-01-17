WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Snow starts, Winter Storm watch begins at 3 PM Friday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Winter Storm Watch starts at 3 p.m. and snow arrives later afternoon. Highs around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert: Snow starts in the evening. High: 29, Low: 26
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert: Morning snow. High: 26, Low: 15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 17, Low: 5

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 19, Low: 18

Tuesday: Wintry mix to snow will fall. High: 30, Low: 19

Wednesday: Snow showers. High: 22, Low: 11

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 17, Low: 9

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
