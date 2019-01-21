WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory Friday; snow, sleet and freezing rain

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 a.m. some counties and 12 p.m. for others and last until 6 p.m. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to make roads messy. Highs in the low- to mid-30s.

Tuesday: Winter weather advisory for snow, sleet, freezing rain through the afternoon commute. High: 36, Low: 34

Wednesday: Cloudy with falling temperatures. High: 37, Low: 10

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 24, Low: -7

Friday: Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 7, Low: -3

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 12, Low: 6

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 25, Low: 18

Monday: Cloudy with snow possible. High: 32, Low: 10

