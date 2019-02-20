CHICAGO (WLS) --A Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday and then snow and ice give way to rain. Highs in the 30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow changing to ice and then to light rain. 1-3 inches of snow. High: 36, Low: 26
Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 34, Low: 17
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 30
Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 42, Low: 38
Sunday: Periods of rain changing to snow showers, windy. High: 40, Low: 20
Monday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 32, Low: 26
Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 29, Low: 26
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.