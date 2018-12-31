Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas north, west of city

CHICAGO (WLS) --Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and DeKalb counties until 9 a.m. Monday.
Monday: Ice/rain mix in the northern suburbs. High: 38, Low: 30
Tuesday: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 33, Low: 19
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 21
Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 29
Friday: Rain south. High: 40, Low: 28
Saturday: Mild and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 36
Sunday: More clouds. High: 41, Low: 36
