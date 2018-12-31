WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for areas north, west of city

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and DeKalb counties until 9 a.m. Monday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Ice/rain mix in the northern suburbs. High: 38, Low: 30
Tuesday: Morning flurries. Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 33, Low: 19

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 21

Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 29

Friday: Rain south. High: 40, Low: 28

Saturday: Mild and mostly sunny. High: 41, Low: 36

Sunday: More clouds. High: 41, Low: 36

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Indiana University grad, 22, killed when lion escaped North Carolina enclosure
Cook County sheriff's deputy charged with sexually assaulting children
Waddle's World: Bears beat Vikings, 24-10, head to playoffs against Eagles
Dog missing on I-65 after crash reunited with owners in NW Indiana
Victim identified in River North parking garage fire that killed 1, injured 4
Bald eagle lands on arm of helpful Notre Dame fan at Cotton Bowl
Driver who triggered multi-car crash that sent 10 to hospital charged
3 attacked by dozens of teens on Red Line platform on Near North Side
Show More
CPD officers in 5th District served lunch after loss of 5 officers this year
Packers expected to request interview with Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald for head-coaching job
Eve of the Eve gala raises money for youth programs
Man shot by police in Glendale Heights charged, given $250K bond
More News