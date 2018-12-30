Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for early Monday

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and DeKalb counties from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourIce/rain mix in the northern suburbs. High: 38, Low: 30Few flurries. Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 33, Low: 19Mostly sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 18Sunny and milder. High: 35, Low: 27Sunny and nice. High: 41, Low: 28Mild and mostly sunny. High: 44, Low: 29More clouds. High: 41, Low: 36