Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued 6 p.m. Monday for the Chicago area.
Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Mostly cloudy with late wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 30
Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day. Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow in the morning. High: 36, Low: 19
Wednesday: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 33, Low: 26
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix. High: 45, Low: 34
Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 36, Low: 14
Saturday: Cold and dry. High: 18, Low: 5
Sunday: Cold and quiet. High: 22, Low: 10
