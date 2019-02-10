Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday evening

A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued 6 p.m. Monday for the Chicago area.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day. Mostly cloudy with late wintry mix. High: 33, Low: 30: AccuWeather Alert Day. Cloudy with a wintry mix to snow in the morning. High: 36, Low: 19: Sunny, cold, windy. High: 33, Low: 26: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix. High: 45, Low: 34: Mostly cloudy with snow early. High: 36, Low: 14: Cold and dry. High: 18, Low: 5: Cold and quiet. High: 22, Low: 10