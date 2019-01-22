WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix to snarl evening commute

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain will continue Wednesday, causing the morning commute to be messy. Highs in 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.


Wednesday: Cloudy with falling temperatures. High: 33, Low: 15

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 20, Low: -7

Friday: Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 5, Low: -3

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 12, Low: 6

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 22, Low: 17

Monday: Cloudy with snow possible. High: 25, Low: 12

Tuesday: Very cold again. High: 12, Low: -5

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
