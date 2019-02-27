Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix Wednesday morning

Scattered snow north of the city is likely early Wednesday morning, but the afternoon will be dry. Highs in the low 30s.Winter Weather Advisory in effect for DeKalb, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Kane counties until 9 a.m.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Wintry mix early, cloudy. High: 33, Low: 16: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 17: Windy, cloudy with evening snow. High: 34, Low: 22: Cold, windy with snow in the morning. High: 28, Low: 6: Sunny and frigid. High: 13, Low: -1: Sunny and very cold. High: 16, Low: 0: Cloudy with light snow. High: 21, Low: 11