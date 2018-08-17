CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW

Chicago Air and Water Show weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies with isolated showers possible

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The forecast for Saturday and Sunday's Air and Water show is looking decent. There could be some problematic hours in the morning on Saturday.

Here's a break down with specific details in the forecast to keep an eye on.
SATURDAY:

The morning will start with some patchy fog and low cloud cover. Most of the fog and clouds will lift and burn off by 10 a.m. But there is some indication that with a north wind coming in off the lake, there could be some lake cloud cover and sprinkles coming into northwest Indiana between 8 a.m. and noon. This could pose an issue for the launch site of the airshow which is Gary Airport.

RELATED: Rhymefest honors family as Chicago Air and Water Show celebrity jumper

Below is a forecast model showing that chance at 10 a.m. on Saturday. This model does tend to overdue rain chances, so this might look a little more ominous than it really is.



By 1 p.m. on Saturday, there could be some isolated showers that develop, but the chance looks to be mainly inland as shown here on Futurecast.

SUNDAY:

The forecast on Sunday looks like mostly sunny skies. There could once again be a few isolated showers inland on Sunday, but overall we are looking pretty good.

Waves will be a little rough on Saturday, up to three feet, so there will be a swimming risk for rip currents on Saturday. Use caution if you plan on going in the water on Saturday.

ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air & Water Show through the years.

