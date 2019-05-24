Weather

Chicago beaches open for season Friday

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a sign that summer is nearly here, all Chicago beaches open for the season Friday.

Beaches open at 6 a.m. All city beaches are free to enjoy and will be open 6 a.m. through 11 p.m. all summer. Some people may be tempted to swim, but it's only allowed when lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For questions about water quality at Chicago Beaches, call (312) 742-BEACH (312-742-3224).

For more information on Chicago's beaches, visit the Chicago Park District's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagolincoln parkbeaches
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 treated after hazmat situation at Lincolnshire pool
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
Theresa May says she'll quit as UK Conservative leader
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning rain, evening storms Friday
Record number expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend
Visitation for murdered pregnant Pilsen woman begins Thursday
Home intruder steals nothing, cleans home instead, homeowner says
Show More
Judge rules to unseal records in Jussie Smollett case
Man acquitted of killing toddler, dumping dismembered body in lagoon
Suspect found guilty in off-duty CPD officer's 2010 shooting death
Chance the Rapper tweets emotional plea to find kidney donor for aunt
Convicted sex offender found guilty of 1992 murder of Skokie teen
More TOP STORIES News