Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow, ice expected Friday as winter storm moves through area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several inches of snow, ice and freezing rain could hit the Chicago area starting Friday, as a winter storm passes through the area.

The winter weather comes roughly one week after powerful winds, waves and heavy rain pounded the Chicago lakefront last weekend. Some homes and trails along the lakefront are in need of repairs after Lake Michigan's high waves spilled onto city streets.

ABC 7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said snow is expected to develop by late Friday afternoon when temperatures reach below freezing.

Between 1-3 inches of snow is expected Friday night, followed by ice and later sleet or freezing rain until daybreak, Schwarz said.

On Saturday, the Chicago area can expect rain mixing to snow with some light additional accumulations.

The city's northern suburbs can expect the most snow this weekend, Schwarz said.

The Friday morning commute should be clear, but the weather might affect late afternoon and evening commuters.

Last weekend, the winter storm canceled more than 1,200 flights at Chicago airports.
