Weather

Chicago could see longest stretch of 70-degree days in November ever

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It doesn't get this warm in November very often, let alone stay this warm for very long. But this will likely be the longest stretch of warm weather we have seen this late in the year.

RELATED: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast


EMBED More News Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



On Wednesday and Thursday, our high temperature was in the 70s. For the next four days, we will also see high temperatures in the 70s all the way through Monday. This will make six days in a row with highs in the 70s. That has never happened before in November for Chicago, with records going back to 1885.

Daily record highs will also be challenged on Sunday and Monday. The record high for November 8 is 73 degrees, set back in 1931. Sunday's high is forecast to be 73 as well. The record high for November 9 is 74 degrees, set back in 1999. Monday's high is forecast to be 75. The average high this time of year is 52 degrees.

The last time there were three or more consecutive days of 70+ highs in November was Nov. 2 to 5, 2015. The last time there were four or more consecutive days of 70+ highs in November was from Nov. 15-19, 1953.

A week or more of 70+ highs in November has never happened before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagocook countykane countydupage countylake countylake county indianakankakeewill countymchenry countydekalb countyweather recordforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois shatters COVID-19 daily record with 9,935 new cases
Woman found dead in forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
Chicago COVID-19 surge worse than 1st peak: CDPH
1 killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run on UIC campus
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
City program spotlights Chicago artists to celebrate neighborhood culture
Show More
Bodycam video released in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
Latino voters a growing but diverse electorate, experts say
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
Mayor Lightfoot announces grant program for restaurants, bars
Some McHenry Co. restaurants open for indoor dining, despite ban
More TOP STORIES News