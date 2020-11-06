Chicago could see longest stretch of 70-degree days in November ever

RELATED: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It doesn't get this warm in November very often, let alone stay this warm for very long. But this will likely be the longest stretch of warm weather we have seen this late in the year.On Wednesday and Thursday, our high temperature was in the 70s. For the next four days, we will also see high temperatures in the 70s all the way through Monday. This will make six days in a row with highs in the 70s. That has never happened before in November for Chicago, with records going back to 1885.Daily record highs will also be challenged on Sunday and Monday. The record high for November 8 is 73 degrees, set back in 1931. Sunday's high is forecast to be 73 as well. The record high for November 9 is 74 degrees, set back in 1999. Monday's high is forecast to be 75. The average high this time of year is 52 degrees.The last time there were three or more consecutive days of 70+ highs in November was Nov. 2 to 5, 2015. The last time there were four or more consecutive days of 70+ highs in November was from Nov. 15-19, 1953.A week or more of 70+ highs in November has never happened before.