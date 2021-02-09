Weather

Chicago Weather: Several inches of fresh snow falls, leaving city to dig out again before it freezes

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parts of the Chicago area picked up several inches of fresh snow Monday.

As of 10 p.m., Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood reported the highest amount, 4.6 inches. North suburban Lincolnwood reported 4.0 inches, DeKalb reported 3.3 inches and the official accumulation at O'Hare was 3.9 inches.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



The stream of oversized snowflakes may have looked like the inside of a snow globe, but the little thrills of winter are quickly turning to regular frigid tasks.

"I go out every few hours so it doesn't get so heavy," said Nicole Larson.

The growl of a snow blower means the operator won't have to be at it long- but at this point, several days and countless clearings later- people are just trying to keep up. Others are seizing on this very snowy cycle.

"I love shoveling snow," Chris Michaels said. "If there were a health club with a snow shoveling machine, I would use it."

On the city's South Side, a neighborhood Good Samaritan was out wandering with a shovel looking for any takers- an elderly neighbor in need, or someone willing to pay for the job.

"Anybody that's stuck, i'll help 'em out," Gresham resident James Carver said. "All this ain't nothing but snow. This is ice."

Another round of snow means already-limited parking is being cluttered by ever growing, and now frozen, mounds.

"If you ain't got your car out now, you stuck," Carver observed.

"Horrible. Streets slipping. You see trucks out but they not dropping any salt. It's slippery," Gresham resident Yolanda Reid said.

Common household objects are now guarding those precious spaces people have spent hours, and now days, digging out.

Northern Illinois and northwest Indiana were under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Monday. That advisory has been extended until midnight for La Salle, Will, and Grundy counties in Illinois and Lake County, Indiana. The advisory is in effect in Porter County, Indiana until 3 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagogreshamshovelingsnowweather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
Chicago police detective attacked while investigating murder
Bodycam video shows chaos after Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Chicago teachers to vote on proposed plan to reopen more classrooms
Indiana girl, 5, nearly dies from COVID-related illness
'Bachelor' producer gets candid about working on hit ABC series
FBI arrests man in 'horrific' Gary double murder of mom, daughter in 1992
Show More
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies at 67
Illinois making it too hard to volunteer vaccine help, doctors say
Yale graduate student from Chicago killed in Conn. shooting
Chicago travel agent fights extradition for murder charge in Mumbai terror attack
Chicago restaurants push for 50% capacity reopening
More TOP STORIES News