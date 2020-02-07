Weather

Pritzker, Lightfoot issue disaster proclamations for Chicago flooding from January storm

CHICAGO -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have issued disaster proclamations stemming from flood damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The local and state proclamations issued Thursday aimed at boosting funding for recovery and rebuilding efforts along more than 30 miles of shoreline in Cook and Lake counties affected by the Jan. 10-11 storm.

The severe weather, which included high winds and heavy rain, snow and ice, caused significant property damage, including to beaches and recreational areas.

Pritzker says he's also requesting additional time from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the city and state to document the information needed to support a federal disaster declaration.
