Chicago-henge is back, just in time for Spring

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-Henge is back!

The vernal equinox is Saturday morning, marking the astronomical beginning of Spring, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

This is also the time of the Chicago-henge, where the sunrise and sunsets line up perfectly with the east-west grid of the city.

The twice-a-year treat can be seen in downtown Chicago this weekend.

You should be able to see Chicago-henge for the next few nights, but Friday's sunset and Saturday's sunrise are the best times to catch it.

The Spring Equinox falls anywhere between March 20 and March 23.

The Fall Equinox falls anywhere between September 20 and September 23.
