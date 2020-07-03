Weather

Chicago Weather: City officials discuss summer heat safety plan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials will be holding a press conference Friday morning to discuss resources available to residents in order to stay safe during the heat this summer.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications will put the plan into effect when heat indexes are forecast to exceed 105 degrees to 110 degrees for at least two straight days.

As part of the safety plan, the OEMC will work with sister agencies, including the Chicago Park District and Chicago Department of Public Health.

The city's plan includes using cooling centers, cooling buses as well as well-being checks. The city will also conduct outreach to vulnerable populations, including the homeless, seniors and those with disabilities.

Well-being checks can be requested on the CHI311 app, 311.chicago.gov or by calling 311.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoloopheat
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
Chicago beaches still closed, but people flock to lakeshore anyway
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2020
15 shot, 3 killed Thursday in Chicago
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Show More
Loop businesses offer deals to welcome back customers
Botswana investigates 'mysterious deaths' of 275 elephants
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, stray storm north Friday
Chicago officials reveal July 4th weekend safety plan
More TOP STORIES News