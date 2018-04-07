WEATHER

Chicago residents, tourists not deterred by cold weather

The chilly weather didn't keep Chicago residents and tourists from enjoying the city Saturday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Saturday was another Chicago spring day that felt more like winter, but many spent the day outside despite the chill.

"I've lived in Wisconsin all my life, so you never know what you're going to get," said Terri Fass. "But I was hoping for warmer."

Michigan Avenue was full of locals and visitors Saturday, still dressed for December weather.

"It's pretty cold out here, but once you keep moving your body builds up heat, so I'm pretty warm," said tourist Laketa Campbell.

Some seemed to be caught off-guard by the cold, but others, like Chris Bala, were prepared. Bala and his family sat outside to watch son Vincent Bala play with the DePaul University lacrosse team in a club game.

"The sun is shining, the metal bench is warm, so it's all good," Chris Bala said.

Although players were dressed in short-sleeve jerseys and shorts, the weather conditions were of little concern to the University of Illinois Chicago's men's rugby team. The team took on Loyola in a weekend league game Saturday.

"Its the passion of the game. The weather is nothing," said team captain Armon Glenn. "We play in the rain, snow, sleet, hail. It's the passion of the game."

A different kind of passion drove newlyweds Ben Sataloff and Amy Harriman to brave the chill to snap their wedding photos.

"I've just been frozen the entire time. I've just lost feeling, so it's fine," Harriman said.

"The good news is that after about a minute-ten, you stop feeling the cold," Sataloff said.
