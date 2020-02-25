Chicago Weather: Winter storm forecast to dump up to 5 inches of snow, flooding along Lake Michigan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5967296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry's latest snow forecast as a winter storm moves into the Chicago area.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5967340" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lake Michigan is still at near-record highs, and the winter storm moving into the Chicago area Tuesday night means another round of shore-batterin waves and damage.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5713613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Dramatic photos from Google Earth show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5846226" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.

ALERT: Lakeshore Flood Warning in Effect until 3p Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, the City is encouraging that residents who live within a 2-block radius of Lake Michigan please relocate their vehicles in order to avoid damage from lakeshore flood waters. @ChicagoDOT https://t.co/AkdLdYlULJ — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) February 25, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5904106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm could cause widespread flooding along the Lake Michigan shoreline and dump as much as five inches of snow on parts of the Chicago area beginning Tuesday.Most of the Chicago area will see 1-3 inches of snow, with areas to the south and Northwest Indiana seeing heavier amounts.will go into effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will, counties in Illinois from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. In Northwest Indiana, a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Lake (Ind.) and Porter counties.is in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until 3 p.m. Wednesday and Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.The south suburbs and northwest Indiana could see anywhere between two and five inches of snow, while one to three inches will likely fall in Chicago and the west suburbs. The north side of the city and northern suburbs will see one inch at most, if they get more than a dusting, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.The heaviest snow will fall overnight and will be accompanied by gusty winds. Snow will still be falling in the morning, making for a likely messy commute.Tuesday afternoon 10-foot waves crashed onto the lakefront path at Fullerton. They look majestic and powerful, but they're also dangerous, which is why the Chicago Park District put up barriers closing the path at several spots along the lake.But many runners and cyclists simply ignore the barriers, and ABC7 saw a number of people simply jumping over and continuing down the path."The police have it blocked off but us crazy guys go around it anyway," said runner Jack Ross.The high waves are the product of high winds coming from the north and northeast, combined with near-record high lake levels. They're causing numerous problems, from eroding beaches, to damaging the cement and asphalt along the path, and will lead to a big repair bill come spring.Lake levels tend to rise and fall in cycles, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Lake Michigan reached its all-time high level of 583 feet in 1986. In January 2020 it was measured at 582 feet, and it typically rises in the spring and so will likely break the record.City, state and federal officials are working to get emergency funds to help pay for repairs to the path, and long-term solutions to strengthen the shoreline to help prevent further erosion.According to the National Weather Service, winds and waves will increase Tuesday and peak on Wednesday, when flooding is expected along the entire Lake Michigan shoreline in Illinois and Indiana. The worst conditions will be from daybreak to mid-afternoon on Wednesday, when wind gusts will exceed 40 mph and waves may exceed 8 feet.The NWS said a "storm surge" of 1-1.5 feet is possible Wednesday, which will exacerbate the impact from the waves. However, the strongest winds and waves will not be directed at any one portion of the lakeshore for a prolonged period of time as winds shift from northeast to north, which will limit the effects of the storm.For that reason, the NWS said this storm will not be as bad as the one that caused widespread damage along Chicago's lakeshore in mid-January.As a precaution, the city of Chicago is urging residents who live within a two-block radius of Lake Michigan to relocate their vehicles to avoid damage from Lake Michigan flood waters.