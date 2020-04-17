Chicago Weather LIVE Update: Up to 4 inches of snow forecast as storm moves into area

About one to four inches of snow accumulation is expected from the storm, with higher totals expected south of I-80.
Most of the snow accumulation will be done by 9 a.m., with a mix of rain and snow expected after that. The afternoon should see some sun mixed with spotty showers.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Cook, DeKalb DuPage, Kane until 10 a.m.
The advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. for LaSalle, Grundy and Livingston counties. For southern Cook, Kankakee Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana, the advisory will remain in effect until 1 p.m.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation says it is deploying its salt spreaders to clear streets, focusing on main arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before going to residential areas.
This comes after icy conditions Wednesday morning led to a number of crashes, including a nearly 50-car pileup on the Kennedy Expressway.
The weather will turn the corner over the weekend, with temperatures approaching 60.