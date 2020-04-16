Chicago Weather LIVE Update: Up to 7 inches of snow expected overnight, heaviest amounts south of I-80

CHICAGO SNOW FORECAST: See the latest snow timing, storm track, accumulations
A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 11 p.m. for much of the area, excluding the northern suburbs.
Snow is expected to develop across the Chicago area after 10 p.m., with most of the snow falling in the overnight hours between 2 and 7 a.m., ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.
"This is going to be that heavy, wet snow that's tough to shovel," Mowry said.
Anywhere between one to six inches of snow are expected from the storm, creating slick conditions for the morning commute Friday.
The heaviest snow is expected along and south of the I-80 corridor, where 3 to 6 inches of snow can be expected. Locally higher amounts are possible, Mowry added.
Lesser totals, about 1 to 4 inches, are expected north of I-80. The lightest snow is expected in the northern suburbs, where only 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected.
This comes after icy conditions Wednesday morning led to a number of crashes, including a nearly 50-car pileup on the Kennedy Expressway.
The weather will turn the corner over the weekend, with temperatures approaching 60.