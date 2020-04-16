Weather

Chicago Snow LIVE Update: Up to 7 inches of accumulation expected overnight, mainly south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of snowy weather is expected to begin moving into the Chicago area beginning Thursday night.

CHICAGO SNOW FORECAST: Latest snow timing, track from ABC7 AccuWeather Team
EMBED More News Videos

Another round of snowy weather is expected to begin moving into the Chicago area beginning Thursday night.



A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 11 p.m. for much of the area, excluding the northern suburbs.

Anywhere between one to six inches of snow are expected from the storm, creating slick conditions for the morning commute Friday.

This comes after icy conditions Wednesday morning led to a number of crashes, including a nearly 50-car pileup on the Kennedy Expressway.

The weather will turn the corner over the weekend, with temperatures approaching 60.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathericy roadssnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees deadliest day since COVID-19 pandemic began
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy: LIVE
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
Chicago man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19 job losses hit more industries in Illinois, Indiana
Stimulus check direct deposit issues reported during 1st round of payments
Show More
Artists collaborate to create COVID-19 coloring book
Chicago pie shop cooks up fun in baking videos for kids
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 197 in 3,875 cases
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies
More TOP STORIES News