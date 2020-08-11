Chicago tornado confirmed in Rogers Park, NWS says; Jarvis impassable due to damage

WATCH: High winds down signs, trees, damage buildings

A line of strong storms with extremely strong winds led to widespread reports of damage in the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

WATCH: Storm downs massive tree in Lincoln Park

Severe storms and extremely strong winds downed a massive tree in Lincoln Park Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a small tornado touched down in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side before moving over Lake Michigan and becoming a waterspout.The weather service has not released further information about the tornado, but plans to survey the damage Tuesday to determine its strength.As residents emerged to begin cleaning up, Jarvis Avenue was nearly impossible to navigate.The street is a tangled mess of gigantic trees, with many uprooted and splintered.Wendy Istvanick hunkered down on her ground floor as the tornado passed overhead Monday."I grew up in Wisconsin, heard tornadoes come through - like a roof blown off here and there - but never saw anything quite like this," she said.Volunteers with a group called My Block, My Hood, My City hit the streets to help clean up along Jarvis. Several city blocks are covered in debris."We're really just trying to clear out the sidewalks, things that we the city can't necessarily get to right away," volunteer Molly Frank said. "[There is] a lot of elderly people in the neighborhood, so doing what we can.""I know that there's a lot of areas affected right now and we can make kind of a small difference," volunteer Kali Ulmer said.The storm that whipped through Chicago brought winds that topped 80 miles per hour. During the height of it, video shows parts of a roof blowing off a building north of Addison near Lake Shore Drive.Several old trees came down in the Wrigleyville neighborhood. One of them uprooted the sidewalk and fell on top of a few parked cars."It's a car," said Efram Simon, whose Jeep cushioned the landing for a large tree near Byron and Wayne. "You can get insurance to take care of any of the damages. Most important thing is that no one's hurt, no one's injured."