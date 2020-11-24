Weather

Chicago Weather Radar: 1st measurable snow of season falls across area

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the first measurable snow of the season fell on parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

Much of the snow melted t after coming in contact with the ground. Some accumulation of about 1 inch of snow may be possible in the northern and western suburbs, where temperatures have fallen Tuesday morning.

As of 6:30 a.m., Homer Glen received 1.5 inches of snow. In the city, Midway received .4 inches of snow and O'Hare had .1 inches of snow.

WATCH: Chicago 7-day forecast


EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



With the first snow coming a little later in the year than expected, Priya Patel felt like we got a break.

"We have but it was just time for it to come now I guess," he said. "Kinda feels good."


Schaumburg was covered in a blanket of wet snow, forcing people like Angelica Kajderowicz to dig out her snowbrush.

"I'm just glad it's a pretty light snow," Kajderowicz said. "It's not really sticking there was no like frost on my windshield that I had to chip away at so it's actually kind of nice."

The weather created slick conditions on some area roadways, turning into slippery slush. Jerry Giuliano took his dogs for a walk in it.

"I like all the seasons," Guiliano said. "I just don't like winter so long. In the beginning, I like it, but it's just too long and I want it to go away."

RELATED: 4 winter storms that can bring heavy snow to Chicago

EMBED More News Videos

From the Panhandle Low to the Alberta Clipper, here are the different winter storm systems that bring heavy snow to Chicago.



Suburbs north and west of the city experiencing an inch of snow or less, with higher temperatures making accumulation tough.

Caryn Wagner is happy winter didn't come on Halloween like it did last year.

"The fact that it's almost Thanksgiving and we're just getting snow that's great," Wagner said.

As of 6:34 a.m. at Chicago's airports, Midway is reporting delays of less than 15 minutes and seven cancellations. At O'Hare delays are also less than 15 minutes and there have been 26 cancellations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherkane countymchenry countylake countyboone countysnowweatherrain
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL unemployment system experiencing unprecedented fraud: officials
Chicago cop dragged by car fleeing traffic stop, police say
311 complaints: Data reveals zip codes with most unresolved calls
Girl, 11, shot while in bedroom of South Side home
Trump campaign loses 5 more cases in Pa. Supreme Court decision
Special operation saves 5-year-old boy mauled by pack of dogs
Taylor Swift 'folklore' concert film coming to Disney+
Show More
City Council set to vote on 2021 budget
COVID-19 testing site opens in Midway Airport parking lot
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns champions for Season 29
Teen boy crashes stolen car in the South Loop, 3 injured
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
More TOP STORIES News