Chicago Weather Radar: 1st measurable snow of season falls across area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the first measurable snow of the season fell on parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning.Much of the snow melted t after coming in contact with the ground. Some accumulation of about 1 inch of snow may be possible in the northern and western suburbs, where temperatures have fallen Tuesday morning.As of 6:30 a.m., Homer Glen received 1.5 inches of snow. In the city, Midway received .4 inches of snow and O'Hare had .1 inches of snow.With the first snow coming a little later in the year than expected, Priya Patel felt like we got a break."We have but it was just time for it to come now I guess," he said. "Kinda feels good."Schaumburg was covered in a blanket of wet snow, forcing people like Angelica Kajderowicz to dig out her snowbrush."I'm just glad it's a pretty light snow," Kajderowicz said. "It's not really sticking there was no like frost on my windshield that I had to chip away at so it's actually kind of nice."The weather created slick conditions on some area roadways, turning into slippery slush. Jerry Giuliano took his dogs for a walk in it."I like all the seasons," Guiliano said. "I just don't like winter so long. In the beginning, I like it, but it's just too long and I want it to go away."Suburbs north and west of the city experiencing an inch of snow or less, with higher temperatures making accumulation tough.Caryn Wagner is happy winter didn't come on Halloween like it did last year."The fact that it's almost Thanksgiving and we're just getting snow that's great," Wagner said.As of 6:34 a.m. at Chicago's airports, Midway is reporting delays of less than 15 minutes and seven cancellations. At O'Hare delays are also less than 15 minutes and there have been 26 cancellations.