Chicago weather radar: 2-5 inches of snow forecast as Winter Weather Advisory issued; bitter cold on the way

Meteorologists Larry Mowry and Phil Schwarz have the latest on the winter storm moving into the Chicago area, with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected.

Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow forecast to move into the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon could create slick conditions for the evening commute, with several inches of accumulation expected by the time the winter storm winds down Thursday afternoon.The National Weather Service has issued afor much of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for Will, Grundy, Livingston, Kendall and Kankakee counties. The advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb DuPage and Kane counties in Illinois and expires at noon Thursday.For northwest Indiana, the advisory goes into effect Lake and Porter counties in Indiana at 4 p.m. and remains in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.Snow began falling in the city around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and started a bit before that in the southwest and south suburbs. Snow will overspread the entire region by Wednesday evening and isn't expected to wind down until late Thursday afternoon.The storm may start with a wintry mix, but will change to all snow rather quickly, Mowry said. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected by 10 p.m., and will likely cause some treacherous conditions for the evening commute.The snow is also causing some issues at Chicago's airports. As of 3 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported delays averaging 3 hours and 35 minutes, and 159 flights canceled. Midway International Airport reported delays averaging 15 minutes and 34 flights canceled.Snow accumulations will range from 2 to 5 inches across the Chicago area. The city and areas north can expect between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with a few locations seeing 4 inches. Areas south of Chicago may see higher accumulations near 5 inches, especially in northwest Indiana as lake effect snow develops Thursday.An arctic cold front will arrive overnight, so temperatures will be around 20 degrees by 7 a.m. Thursday, with light snow still falling. Strong gusty winds out of the northwest will also develop Thursday morning, leading to blowing and drifting snow during the morning commute.There are also concerns about lakeshore flooding as waves increase along Lake Michigan Thursday morning. Cook County will see waves between 8 and 11 feet, but northwest Indiana could see waves up to 18 feet during the day Thursday.Temperatures will plunge throughout the day on Thursday, with lows below zero and highs on Friday only reaching the teens. Luckily, the deep freeze won't last very long. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s and even to the low 40s for the weekend.