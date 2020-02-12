Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow forecast as Winter Weather Advisory issued; bitter cold on the way

SNOW FORECAST: ABC7's Tracy Butler breaks down snow timing, amounts
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas south of Chicago and northwest Indiana. The advisory begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday for Will, Grundy, Livingston and Kankakee counties and 4 p.m. for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said the snow is forecast to begin falling between 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, beginning in the southwest and south suburbs. Snow will overspread the entire region by Wednesday evening and isn't expected to wind down until late Thursday afternoon.
Mowry said snow accumulations will range from 2 to 5 inches across the Chicago area. The city and areas north can expect between 1 to 3 inches of snow, with a few locations seeing 4 inches. Areas south of Chicago may see higher accumulations near 5 inches, especially in northwest Indiana as lake effect snow develops Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will plunge throughout the day on Thursday, with lows below zero and highs on Friday only reaching the teens. Luckily, the deep freeze won't last very long. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s for the weekend.
