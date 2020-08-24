Weather

Chicago Weather: A few showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a few showers possible Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 40, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 39, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 42, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 41, Low: 30

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 45, Low: 26

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 20, Low: 14

Friday: Sunny, really cold! High: 18, Low: 8

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Condell pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after 'adverse effects' reported
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
Another time mass vaccinations were needed in Illinois
Joliet man dies after being attacked by pit bull
PHOTOS: Chicago's shrinking beaches making comeback
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Northern Illinois Food Bank volunteer shares why he helps
Show More
Illinois long-term care facilities awaiting COVID-19 vaccines
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Nurses who cared for Illinois' first COVID-19 patients get vaccinated
Frontline healthcare workers keep video diary after getting COVID-19 vaccine
New docu-series features young ballet dancers pursuing dream of performing 'The Nutcracker'
More TOP STORIES News