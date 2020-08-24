Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Few snow showers, steady snow late Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Few snow showers, steady snow late Monday. Highs in the mid-teens.
Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Lake enhanced snow. High: 11, Low: 8
Tuesday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow diminishes. High: 18, Low: 2
Wednesday: Sunny then more snow late. High: 19, Low: 9
Thursday: Morning snow. High: 26, Low: 14
Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 25, Low: 6
Saturday: Snow showers. High: 27, Low: 7
Sunday: Light snow/rain. High: 36, Low: 17
