Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed, flights canceled as thunderstorms hit area

The severe thunderstorm watch is canceled for the entire area. No more severe weather is anticipated & skies are beginning to partially clear. Damage has been isolated w/ 35,000 w/o power according to ComEd as of 10:25am. @ABC7Chicago #Chicago pic.twitter.com/qzfOP5gpQP— Mark McGinnis (@MarkMcGinniswx) August 18, 2019
Sunday's Air and Water show was delayed and started at 1 p.m., the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications said in a tweet.
Air and Water Show Update, Per NWS, Weather conditions continue to improve! The show is scheduled to start at 12 pm at North Ave. Beach.— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 18, 2019
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties until 1 p.m. was canceled.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties until 9:30 a.m.
The storm in DuPage and Cook counties are capable of producing 50-70 mph winds and 1" hail.
POWER OUTAGES|
WATCH: Storms cause early morning damage in Oakbrook
At least 23,000 people are without power in the Chicago area as of 9:08 a.m.
At least 204 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 42 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
At least 23 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 15 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
Heavy rain by far is the most widespread impact from these storms. Isolated strong winds and large hail are possible. Storms are moving from west to east; expect partial clearing starting later this morning. @ABC7Chicago #Chicago #Storms pic.twitter.com/nifarYxGDv— Mark McGinnis (@MarkMcGinniswx) August 18, 2019