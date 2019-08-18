Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed, flights canceled as thunderstorms hit area

The severe thunderstorm watch is canceled for the entire area. No more severe weather is anticipated & skies are beginning to partially clear. Damage has been isolated w/ 35,000 w/o power according to ComEd as of 10:25am. @ABC7Chicago #Chicago pic.twitter.com/qzfOP5gpQP — Mark McGinnis (@MarkMcGinniswx) August 18, 2019

Air and Water Show Update, Per NWS, Weather conditions continue to improve! The show is scheduled to start at 12 pm at North Ave. Beach. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 18, 2019

courtesy of the Thompson family in Oakbrook. This occurred around 7:30 Sunday morning.

Heavy rain by far is the most widespread impact from these storms. Isolated strong winds and large hail are possible. Storms are moving from west to east; expect partial clearing starting later this morning. @ABC7Chicago #Chicago #Storms pic.twitter.com/nifarYxGDv — Mark McGinnis (@MarkMcGinniswx) August 18, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain moved through the Chicago area Sunday morning, prompting a watch in all Illinois counties.Sunday's Air and Water show was delayed and started at 1 p.m., the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications said in a tweet.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties until 1 p.m. was canceled.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties until 9:30 a.m.The storm in DuPage and Cook counties are capable of producing 50-70 mph winds and 1" hail.WATCH: Storms cause early morning damage in OakbrookAt least 23,000 people are without power in the Chicago area as of 9:08 a.m.At least 204 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 42 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.At least 23 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 15 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.