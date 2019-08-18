Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed; Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled

Sunday's Air and Water show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications said in a tweet.
Update: Per @NWSChicago, weather conditions are expected to clear the area by early afternoon. The Air & Water Show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Stay tuned - the Show will be abbreviated but may run longer than the original end time of 3 p.m. #ChiAirandWater @ChicagoDCASE https://t.co/qGkxQomML8— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 18, 2019
WARNINGS
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was issued for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties until 1 p.m. was canceled.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties until 9:30 a.m.
The storm in DuPage and Cook counties are capable of producing 50-70 mph winds and 1" hail.
POWER OUTAGES|
WATCH: Storms cause early morning damage in Oakbrook
At least 23,000 people are without power in the Chicago area as of 9:08 a.m.
At least 204 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 42 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
At least 23 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 15 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
Heavy rain by far is the most widespread impact from these storms. Isolated strong winds and large hail are possible. Storms are moving from west to east; expect partial clearing starting later this morning. @ABC7Chicago #Chicago #Storms pic.twitter.com/nifarYxGDv— Mark McGinnis (@MarkMcGinniswx) August 18, 2019