Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed; Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain moved through the Chicago area Sunday morning, prompting a watch for all counties in Illinois.

Sunday's Air and Water show is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications said in a tweet.



WARNINGS
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was issued for Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will, and Winnebago counties until 1 p.m. was canceled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties until 9:30 a.m.

The storm in DuPage and Cook counties are capable of producing 50-70 mph winds and 1" hail.

Strong thunderstorms and heavy rain is moving through the Chicago area Sunday morning, prompting a watch in all counties in Illinois.



POWER OUTAGES|

WATCH: Storms cause early morning damage in Oakbrook
courtesy of the Thompson family in Oakbrook. This occurred around 7:30 Sunday morning.


At least 23,000 people are without power in the Chicago area as of 9:08 a.m.

At least 204 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 42 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

At least 23 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport as of 8:13 a.m., with most other flights being delayed 15 minutes or more, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

