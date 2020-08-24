Weather

Chicago Weather: AM snow/rain showers, cloudy and breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AM snow/rain showers, cloudy and breezy Monday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Monday: Sunny, breezy, warmer. High: 43, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, quiet. High: 41, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix to snow. High: 50, Low: 20

Thursday: Big change! Cold. High: 24, Low: 8

Friday: Coldest this season! High: 22, Low: 16

Saturday: Not as cold. High: 33, Low: 22

Sunday: Clouds increase. High: 40, Low: 28

