Chicago Weather: AM storms, sunny and hot Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms in the morning will give way to a hot, sunny afternoon. Highs in the low 90s, with high 80s near the lake.
Tuesday: Sunny, stray storm early. High: 92, Low: 73
Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 98, Low: 76
Thursday: Mostly sunny, still very hot. High: 96, Low: 75
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 67
Saturday: Sunny and very nice. High: 81, Low: 61
Sunday: Sunny and beautiful, a great day. High: 79, Low: 63
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 7264
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
