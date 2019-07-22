Weather

Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard in effect along Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Potentially life- threatening waves and currents are expected Monday along Lake Michigan beaches.

The National Weather Service is warning beach goes that the waves are life-threatening and the currents are too.

A Beach Hazard statement is in effect through 5 a.m. Tuesday for Cook County and for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. The Beach Hazard is in effect for Lake County in Illinois until 11 p.m. Monday. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday for Porter and Lake counties in Indiana.

The Beach Hazard means caution needs to be exercised if you are visiting a beach in Cook County and Northwest Indiana.

Saturday, 31-year-old Jose Rubio was boating off of Diversey Harbor, when he and his brother jumped into Lake Michigan for a swim. As a quick moving storm front came in, the men were separated from the boat, which officials say was not properly anchored.

Rubio drowned. His brother, was rescued as he tried to swim towards shore.

Sunday, Chicago emergency officials issued an important reminder about water safety, telling people they need to know how to operate their vessels, pay attention to water conditions and have safety equipment on board at all times. At least twenty people have drowned so far this year in Lake Michigan.

Meanwhile, if you see a red flag on the beaches, that means you won't be allowed in the water.
