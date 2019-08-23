Chicago Weather: Lake Michigan Beach Hazard remains in effect for high waves, rip currents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Beach Hazard remains in effect along Lake Michigan Friday morning for dangerous swimming conditions.
The warning will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, with waves as high as 6 feet forecast and dangerous rip currents.
Friday morning off of North Avenue Beach, authorities responded to a report of a woman and a child in the water. The Coast Guard was at the scene, along with a big emergency response and a search helicopter was also up scanning the dark waters.
Authorities conducted multiple sweeps of the area, officials said they are confident no one is in the water.
The Chicago Fire Department is warning people to stay away from the water Friday.
"If you are coming out to the beach today to enjoy yourselves, listen to the life guards, look for the red flags, listen to police officers and also monitor if there are barriers up, don't go up on the hooks or peninsulas. The waves and the wind conditions today are very dangerous," said Deputy District Chief Jason Lach.
The dangerous conditions led to a tragedy on the South Side Thursday. A 35-year-old man identified as Rene Padilla from Blue Island was overpowered by high waves, witnesses say, as he tried to save that 11-year-old girl who was struggling in Lake Michigan off of 31st Street Beach. The tragedy unfolded right in front of Padilla's family Thursday afternoon as they watched helplessly from the shoreline.
It happened just before a beach hazard statement about dangerous conditions along the lake went into effect.
"It was one of the worst things I ever saw in my life," said witness Richard Betz.
"I seen her say 'Help,' I heard her say 'Help,' I'm like, babe, she's screaming for help," said London Young-Betz.
Padilla was pulled out the water by the fire department. The girl was able to get out of the water and she is OK.
