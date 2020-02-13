snow

Chicago weather: Cold temperatures, bitter wind chills move in after several inches of snow falls across area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow fell across the Chicago area, with several inches of accumulation on the ground in many places.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana remains in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday for the Chicago area.

Snow fell across the Chicago area, with several inches of accumulation on the ground in many places.



Snow began falling in the city around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and started a bit before that in the southwest and south suburbs.

As of 11 a.m., 5 inches of snow fell in Lemont, 4.8 inches of snow fell in Peotone and Lynwood, 4.5 inches of snow fell in Oswego, 4.4 inches of snow fell in Glen Ellyn and 4.2 inches of snow fell in St. Charles and 4 inches of snow fell in Merrillville, Manhattan and New Lenox. In the city, O'Hare received 3.1 inches of snow and Midway received 3.3 inches of snow.

ABC7 StormTracker Live checked out road conditions, with slushy conditions on some roadways.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Chicago Area Complete List

Around 10:30 a.m., the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation began transitioning snow plows and salt spreaders to clear the city's side streets.

The snow is also causing some issues at Chicago's airports. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 300 flights are canceled at O'Hare and 11 flights are canceled at Midway.

The winter blast created some beautiful landscapes in the Old Irving Park neighborhood

"Winters are so ugly and it's so beautiful to see it when it's covered in this pristine snow," said Elizabeth King. "It's just awesome. I love it."

Some children couldn't get enough of it. Don Rood's little boys enjoyed every moment.

"They do," Rood said. "It's hard getting them in the car. You saw i tried for five minutes to get them in the car."

Homeowners worked hard before work to clear their sidewalks. Ellen Stern is retired and she broke out her snowblower and pitched in to help her neighbors.

"I have some friends who have trouble lifting and an elderly neighbor and I'm blessed with a brand new snowblower so I wanna use it," Stern said.

An arctic cold front is moving into the area, dropping temperatures significantly with below-zero wind chills overnight as well as gusty winds.

WATCH: METEOROLOGIST LARRY MOWRY TALKS TIMING ON FRIGID WEATHER
A blast of bitter cold air with freezing wind chills moved into the Chicago area following a winter storm that dropped several inches of snow accumulation across the Chicago area.



There are also concerns about lakeshore flooding as waves increase along Lake Michigan Thursday morning. Cook County with waves between 8 and 11 feet, but northwest Indiana could see waves up to 18 feet possible during the day Thursday.

The high waves have led the Chicago Park District to close areas of the Lakefront Trail.



WATCH: Winter surfers ride Lake Michigan waves
Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.



Temperatures will plunge throughout the day on Thursday, with lows below zero and highs on Friday only reaching the teens. Luckily, the deep freeze won't last very long. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s and even to the low 40s for the weekend.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

