ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how the Polar Vortex is responsible for the bitter cold in late January and February.

Another week of brutal Chicago weather is ahead as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area.Sunday's temperatures, which are expected to barely crack double digits, are the warmest we will see over the next week. On top of the frigid temps, our area is expected to see even more snow.A Winter Storm Warning was issued for 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth in Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Heavy snow -- maybe 3-6 inches of snow, upwards of 10 inches in the northern suburbs -- is expected to fall Sunday into Monday.Wednesday's expected high is sitting well below zero, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in the history of Chicago, according to ABC7 meteorologist Mark McGinnis.Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.