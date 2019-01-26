WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Snow expected tonight; temps fall to dangerous lows this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Another week of brutal Chicago weather is ahead as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Another week of brutal Chicago weather is ahead as the polar vortex continues to bear down on the area.

Polar Vortex Explainer: Get ready for bitter cold the next few weeks
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how the Polar Vortex is responsible for the bitter cold in late January and February.



Sunday's temperatures, which are expected to barely crack double digits, are the warmest we will see over the next week. On top of the frigid temps, our area is expected to see even more snow.

RELATED: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth in Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday for Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Heavy snow -- maybe 3-6 inches of snow, upwards of 10 inches in the northern suburbs -- is expected to fall Sunday into Monday.

Wednesday's expected high is sitting well below zero, and wind chills will make it feel like as much as 50 degrees below. It has the potential to be the second-coldest day in the history of Chicago, according to ABC7 meteorologist Mark McGinnis.

Dozens of warming shelters in the city and throughout Cook County have been opened as an additional safety precaution. Officials say everyone should limit their outdoor exposure over the next few days.

RELATED: Find a Chicago area warming center near you
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldmetratrafficChicagoCook CountyLake CountyLake County IndianaBoone CountyDeKalb CountyLaSalle CountyLivingston CountyDuPage CountyGrundy CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyKendall CountyMcHenry CountyWill County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow expected late Sunday
Chicago Weather: More snow coming, temps to drop again
Wind chill warnings and advisories: Facts and safety tips for dealing with dangerous cold
More Weather
Top Stories
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten CPD officers in video with more than 1M views
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow expected late Sunday
20 dead in bomb attack at Sunday Mass in Philippine cathedral
40 dead, almost 300 missing after dam collapse
Employee stabbed at Burger King in Hazel Crest, 2 in custody
Woman found frozen, bleeding in Wisconsin hospital parking garage
Quick Tip: International Data Privacy Day
Show More
Wind chill warnings and advisories: Facts and safety tips for dealing with dangerous cold
Officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park, 1 in custody
Man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
Quick Tip: Preventing identity theft
More News