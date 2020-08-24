Chicago Weather: Breezy and cloudy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and cloudy with some peeks of sun Friday. Highs around 50.
Friday: Rain then sun. High: 50, Low: 40
Saturday: Isolated showers. High: 59, Low: 39
Sunday: Sunny and cooler, but dry. High: 53, Low: 36
Monday: Sunny and mild. High: 62, Low: 41
Tuesday: Rain/mix possible. High: 64, Low: 34
Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 34
Thursday: Big change, much cooler. High: 45, Low: 33
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
