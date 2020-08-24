Chicago Weather: Breezy, cold Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold and breezy start to December with some sun Tuesday. Highs in the mid-30s.
Tuesday: Sunny but cold. High: 33, Low: 25
Wednesday: Sunny, not as cold. High: 46, Low: 29
Thursday: Lots of sun. High: 45, Low: 33
Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 43, Low: 26
Saturday: Clear and sunny. High: 46, Low: 31
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, still dry. High: 41, Low: 26
Monday: Mostly sunny, flurries in Indiana. High: 39, Low: 24
