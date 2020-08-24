Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy, cold Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold and breezy start to December with some sun Tuesday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny but cold. High: 33, Low: 25

Wednesday: Sunny, not as cold. High: 46, Low: 29

Thursday: Lots of sun. High: 45, Low: 33

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 43, Low: 26

Saturday: Clear and sunny. High: 46, Low: 31

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, still dry. High: 41, Low: 26

Monday: Mostly sunny, flurries in Indiana. High: 39, Low: 24


