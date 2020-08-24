Chicago Weather: Breezy, cooler Labor Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and cooler on Labor Day. Highs in the mid-70s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Breezy and cooler on Labor Day. High: 73, Low: 58
Tuesday: Soaking morning rain. High: 67, Low: 60
Wednesday: Morning rain. High: 66, Low: 57
Thursday: Mainly dry and cool. High: 64, Low: 56
Friday: Quite cool, showers possible. High: 66, Low: 59
Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 72, Low: 60
Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 75, Low: 54
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More