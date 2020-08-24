Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy, cooler Labor Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and cooler on Labor Day. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Breezy and cooler on Labor Day. High: 73, Low: 58

Tuesday: Soaking morning rain. High: 67, Low: 60

Wednesday: Morning rain. High: 66, Low: 57

Thursday: Mainly dry and cool. High: 64, Low: 56

Friday: Quite cool, showers possible. High: 66, Low: 59

Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 72, Low: 60

Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 75, Low: 54



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing kills employee in store: CPD
Visitors say farewell to Navy Pier
Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring hail, possibly a tornado
34 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Dozens support Black Skokie man's return to Winnetka pier after violent confrontation
Indiana University says any students at boat party could face sanctions
Lou Brock, Hall of Fame outfielder, dead at 81
Show More
Stone Park apartment fire displaces 12 families
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at scrap yard on West Side
Community comes together for Harvey block party
Illinois COVID-19: 1,403 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths
More TOP STORIES News