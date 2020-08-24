Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy early, chilly with temps near freezing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy early and chilly with temperatures near freezing in the normally colder parts of the Chicago area Friday night. Lows in the upper 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny but chilly. High: 47 Low: 37

Sunday: Partly cloudy, mainly dry. High: 49, Low: 36

Monday: Rain, snow showers. High: 42, Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, showers early. High: 44, Low: 30

Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High: 51, Low: 37

Thursday: Sunny. High: 50, Low: 38

Friday: Sunny, quiet. High: 50, Low: 37


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL top doctor makes plea to fight COVID-19 fatigue as numbers continue to surge
Father of baby who died after mother shot, killed charged in deaths: CPD
Chicago restrictions, business curfew take effect as COVID-19 cases surge
Suburban restaurant owners push back as IL coronavirus restrictions take effect Fri.
Man dies after shot by police in Little Village, 2 guns recovered
East Chicago girl, 8, shot in head by stray bullet while doing homework: police
Chicago candy icon Fannie May celebrating 100th anniversary with new flavors
Show More
Wearing masks could save 100K US lives through Feb: study
Pope reportedly met with bishop who's infected with COVID-19
Batman filming again affecting downtown Chicago traffic this weekend: CDOT
Hospitals are overwhelmed, but parts of one state are rejecting a mask mandate
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found
More TOP STORIES News