Chicago Weather: Breezy, mild, sunny Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy, mild and sunny Saturday. Highs in the 60s, with 50s near the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Chilly, windy with showers. High: 52, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny and still cool. High: 63, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 52

Monday:Sunny and pleasant. High: 75, Low: 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 75, Low: 56

Thursday: Stray showers. High: 74, Low: 52

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
