Chicago Weather: Breezy, much colder Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny but breezy and much colder Wednesday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 45, Low: 25

Thursday: Morning rain, quite chilly. High: 41, Low: 26

Friday: Quiet, sunny, average temps. High: 53, Low: 40

Saturday: Sunny, mild. High: 67, Low: 45

Sunday: Sunny, mild, 60s by the lake. High: 70, Low: 52

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm. High: 72, Low: 54

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High: 71, Low: 51

