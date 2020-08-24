Weather

Chicago Weather: Breezy, not as cold overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold overnight Wednesday. Lows in the upper 20s in outlying areas and low 30s in the city.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mild and sunny. High: 40, Low: 16

Friday: Sunny and very cold, with sub-zero wind chill possible. High: 23, Low: 7

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cold with increasing clouds. High: 26, Low: 21

Sunday: Light snow develops. High: 31, Low: 24

Monday: Snow and wintry mix. High: 30, Low: 25

Tuesday: Some sun and flurries. High: 29, Low: 9

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late in the day. High: 27, Low: 23

